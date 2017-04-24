Trump's Move To Leave Millions Of Acr...

Trump's Move To Leave Millions Of Acres Unprotected Rooted In Old Land Battles

12 hrs ago Read more: Benzinga

President Donald Trump's executive order to review federal control of millions of acres is, for now, the latest salvo in a land-use war almost as old as the Old West itself. Trump signed an executive order Wednesday calling on Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke for an unprecedented review of more than two dozen national monuments proclaimed by the last three presidents to protect huge swaths of open land from development.

