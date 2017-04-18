Trials in Texas biker shootout delayed due to federal case

Officials say upcoming trials related to the 2015 Central Texas gunfight involving rival motorcycle gangs that left nine people dead, 20 others hurt have effectively been put on hold due to a separate federal case involving one of the gangs. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports state District Judge Matt Johnson on Friday delayed the first trial related to the deadly shootout at the Twin Peaks restaurant in Waco.

