Traffic alert: Vehicle collision back...

Traffic alert: Vehicle collision backs up traffic in Waco

Next Story Prev Story
20 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts. The tax day protests in more than a dozen cities Saturday were largely peaceful, though occasionally demonstrators and some pro-Trump groups ended up face-to-face exchanging taunts.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr Steven Spencer 8,382
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
nsu or Baylor Apr 3 Guilty 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Afghanistan
  1. Hong Kong
  2. Hillary Clinton
  3. Mexico
  4. South Korea
  5. Climate Change
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,171 • Total comments across all topics: 280,364,190

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC