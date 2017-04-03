Today, on HGTV

Entrepreneur Ron wants a Tudor house-but doesn't know what that term means. He wants a house with no bricks and a flat roof, and thinks it's a Tudor as long as it's brown? Young couple Finn and Josh clash over whether to buy a new-construction condo or a ranch with water damage, but really their argument is about how Finn's happiness is being sacrificed for Josh's career.

