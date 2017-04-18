This charming Central Texas town offers the ultimate weekend escape
Those who think Waco is only a sleepy college town have seriously underestimated this gem. From one of the country's largest city parks to hip watering holes and top-notch dining and shopping , the Central Texas city, located about a three-hour drive from Houston, is more than worthy of a weekend getaway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|3 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,423
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Apr 3
|Guilty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC