Texas high-school student peed in tea...

Texas high-school student peed in teacher's cup before she drank from it, police say

15 hrs ago

A Central Texas high-school student was arrested this week after authorities say he urinated in a teacher's cup earlier in the month. The 16-year-old at Moody High School, about 25 miles southwest of Waco, was charged assault on a public servant, harassment of a public servant and obstruction or retaliation, Moody police Chief Roger Kennedy told the Waco Tribune-Herald .

