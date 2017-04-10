Suspect in jail after officer-involved shooting near Vegas Chinese Buffet Read Story Brandon Gray

Suspect in jail after officer-involve...

Suspect in jail after officer-involved shooting near Vegas Chinese Buffet

16 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

An aggravated robbery suspect is in custody after being involved in an officer-involved shooting after 9:00 p.m. Monday at North Valley Mills and Waco Drive near the Vegas Chinese Buffet. Waco police responded to a robbery call at the Corner Store located at 2524 Colonial.

