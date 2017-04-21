Supergirl's Melissa Benoist to Play David Koresh's Wife in Waco Miniseries
The Supergirl star has signed on to play Rachel Koresh, the legal wife of cult leader David Koresh, in Waco , the six-part event series set to air on Paramount Network, formerly known as Spike, when it relaunches in January. The miniseries - based on the deadly 1993 standoff between Koresh's Branch Davidian followers and the U.S. government in Waco, Texas - stars Friday Night Lights vet Taylor Kitsch as David Koresh and Boardwalk Empire alum Michael Shannon as lead FBI negotiator Gary Noesner.
