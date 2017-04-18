Smith County Veterans Court to Add Felony Cases
After starting the Veterans Treatment Court for misdemeanor offenders, Smith County Veteran Services Officer Mike Roark is working to begin a program for some felony cases. The purpose of the court is to work with veterans charged with certain offenses to get them necessary treatment for any mental health issues and to return them to being productive members of society.
