Sex trafficking victim speaks out to help other victims
Institute on Domestic Violence and Sex Trafficking statistics show there are more than 300,000 human trafficking victims in Texas alone. Seventy-nine thousand of those are under the age of 25. One of those victims shared her story in Waco Friday hoping to put a face on all the other victims.
