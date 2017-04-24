Relics that once adorned courthouse i...

Relics that once adorned courthouse in Waco now stored

In a plain room whose location won't be revealed, 115-year-old zinc relics that originally adorned the historic McLennan County Courthouse roof and dome sit organized in storage as duplicates weather the elements in their place. The Waco Tribune-Herald reports because the ornaments are irreplaceable and rich in sentimental value, county officials keep the storage location close to the vest.

