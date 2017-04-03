Police seek armed restaurant robber, possibly in Central Texas Read Story Stephen Adams

Police seek armed restaurant robber, ...

Police seek armed restaurant robber, possibly in Central Texas

Austin Police need help identifying a man linked to several aggravated armed restaurant robberies, and they believe the suspect could live somewhere along the I-35 corridor -- including possibly Waco. Detectives have released surveillance images in the Austin area multiple times with no success.

