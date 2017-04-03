Police seek armed restaurant robber, possibly in Central Texas Read Story Stephen Adams
Austin Police need help identifying a man linked to several aggravated armed restaurant robberies, and they believe the suspect could live somewhere along the I-35 corridor -- including possibly Waco. Detectives have released surveillance images in the Austin area multiple times with no success.
