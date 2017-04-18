Pianist Brian Ganz smooth as silk in ...

Pianist Brian Ganz smooth as silk in Beethoven concerto

Guest pianist Brian Ganz helped the Waco Symphony Orchestra close its 2016-17 season in style Thursday night with a sleek, smooth and enthusiastic performance of Beethoven's Fourth Piano Concerto The concerto and its wide-ranging piano-orchestra dynamic provided a satisfying tonal transition between a bright, energetic opener of Mozart's "The Marriage of Figaro" overture and the concert conclusion of a denser, textured Dvorak Symphony No. 7. Ganz, an acclaimed concert pianist and professor at St. Mary's College in Maryland, showed a lifelong love for the Beethoven work in his performance, often beaming broadly with head bent back and occasionally underlining a percussive chord by stamping the floor.

