Notice of a Public Hearing

Notice of a Public Hearing

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: City of Temple

The City of Temple, Texas in conjunction with the Texas Department of Transportation , as joint lead agencies, are proposing to widen and realign FM 2483 and Prairie View Roads. In addition, existing FM 2483 and Prairie View Road intersections with SH 317 will be combined into one intersection.

Start the conversation, or Read more at City of Temple.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Waco MC's (Aug '16) 13 hr Glenn 4
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 18 hr Steven Spencer 8,316
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
nsu or Baylor Apr 3 Guilty 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Mar 29 Mscaligirl 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. China
  4. Pope Francis
  5. Health Care
  1. South Korea
  2. Iraq
  3. Iran
  4. Ferguson
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 23,474 • Total comments across all topics: 280,259,440

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC