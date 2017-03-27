Mass choir preps voices for 'The Gath...

Mass choir preps voices for 'The Gathering Waco'

Next Story Prev Story
10 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

Christian singers from all areas of Central Texas gathered at First Woodway Baptist Church to practice for 'The Gathering Waco' on Sunday. The religious event being held at McLane Stadium next week will be in commemoration of Palm Sunday.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 20 hr Baybeh 8,246
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Mar 29 Mscaligirl 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 29 Mscaligirl 45
nsu or Baylor Mar 25 Kyra 1
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Mexico
  4. Final Four
  5. North Korea
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Climate Change
  5. Supreme Court
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,799 • Total comments across all topics: 280,021,554

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC