Mass choir preps voices for 'The Gathering Waco'
Christian singers from all areas of Central Texas gathered at First Woodway Baptist Church to practice for 'The Gathering Waco' on Sunday. The religious event being held at McLane Stadium next week will be in commemoration of Palm Sunday.
