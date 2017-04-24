Mary Avenue Market shops starting to open
The couple recently moved here from California. They looked at several bigger cities, like Dallas and Austin, but decided Waco was the best place to open their shop because of the small-town feel and the growing market downtown.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|14 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,454
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC