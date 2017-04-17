Man charged with capital murder for 2...

Man charged with capital murder for 2014 slaying of Waco cousins

Next Story Prev Story
21 hrs ago Read more: KXXV-TV Waco

The Waco Police Department has identified a second suspect related to the 2014 Waco double murder of cousins Justin and Ulysses Gonzalez. 32-year-old Tony Olivarez, who was in the Mclennan County Jail after being arrested in 2014 for aggravated assault, was charged today with capital murder.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 5 min Steven Spencer 8,392
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... 19 hr wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
nsu or Baylor Apr 3 Guilty 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Supreme Court
  4. Afghanistan
  5. Hong Kong
  1. Mexico
  2. North Korea
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,666 • Total comments across all topics: 280,385,403

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC