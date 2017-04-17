Man charged with capital murder for 2014 slaying of Waco cousins
The Waco Police Department has identified a second suspect related to the 2014 Waco double murder of cousins Justin and Ulysses Gonzalez. 32-year-old Tony Olivarez, who was in the Mclennan County Jail after being arrested in 2014 for aggravated assault, was charged today with capital murder.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|5 min
|Steven Spencer
|8,392
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|19 hr
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Apr 3
|Guilty
|2
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC