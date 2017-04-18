Man arrested, accused of exposing himself to young girl

A Waco man was arrested after a young girl told a school official the man had exposed himself to her at a Lacy Lakeview home this past winter, Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said. William Joseph Motycka, 67, was booked into McLennan County Jail on Wednesday morning on a third-degree felony charge of indecency with a child by exposure, Truehitt said.

