Magnolia Silos to host Summer Movie Series

The Magnolia Market at the Silos adds movies to its repertory this summer as host to a Summer Movie Series at the Silos aimed at providing free family entertainment and drawing people to downtown Waco. The series, a collaboration between First Friday, CampusTown Waco, the Waco Hippodrome and Magnolia Market, will offer a free family movie on the first Thursday through August, beginning with "Toy Story" on Thursday, May 4. The movies will be shown on an outdoor screen in front of the Magnolia Market's stage area, beginning at dusk.

