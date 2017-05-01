Joanna Gaines Shares Sweet Daddy Daughter Moment
Just another Saturday night in Waco, Texas. And just another reason why we love Chip and Joanna.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Southern Accents.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,469
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC