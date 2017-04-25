Jo Gaines debuts next project
Let's be real: Every "Fixer Upper" fan dreams of moving to Waco, Texas, to live in one of Joanna Gaines' flawlessly furnished homes. But since Waco isn't big enough for the lot of them, Gaines is bringing her designs to the masses.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Fox News.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|22 hr
|I lived to tell t...
|8,443
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC