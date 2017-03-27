Injury forces new pianist for April 2...

Injury forces new pianist for April 20 Waco Symphony concert

In the "Same Music, New Musician" category, the Waco Symphony Orchestra's season-closing concert on April 20 has a different guest pianist than the one announced at the season's beginning. The new pianist is Brian Ganz , who replaces Peter Frankl.

