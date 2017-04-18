In wake of sexual assault scandal, Baylor names its first female president
Baylor University announced Tuesday that it has picked its first female president, filling a vacancy that emerged last year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the Baptist school. The appointment came about 11 months after Kenneth Starr stepped down as president, following an investigation into how the school deals with reports of sexual assault.
