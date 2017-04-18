In wake of sexual assault scandal, Ba...

In wake of sexual assault scandal, Baylor names its first female president

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Washington Post

Baylor University announced Tuesday that it has picked its first female president, filling a vacancy that emerged last year after a sexual assault scandal rocked the Baptist school. The appointment came about 11 months after Kenneth Starr stepped down as president, following an investigation into how the school deals with reports of sexual assault.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Washington Post.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 14 hr Steven Spencer 8,401
Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da... Mon wacosprint 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Apr 13 huh 2
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Apr 12 Glenn 4
Looking for an acre of less to buy Apr 10 Tavia1989 1
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) Apr 4 Ryan Bestfriend 31
nsu or Baylor Apr 3 Guilty 2
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Hong Kong
  4. North Korea
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Mexico
  2. Dalai Lama
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Mitt Romney
  5. Climate Change
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,631 • Total comments across all topics: 280,417,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC