Gospel great Shirley Caesar to perform in Waco in July
Those who thought themselves lucky - or perhaps blessed - to see gospel and rhythm-and-blues great Mavis Staples perform last month in Waco may want to prepare for a second dose coming this summer: Gospel music icon and pastor Shirley Caesar will sing in Waco on July 8. The occasion is the 25th wedding anniversary of Second Missionary Baptist Church Pastor Nika Davis and his wife Beverly and it's being shared with the ticket-buying public. Tickets for the Grammy-winning Pastor Caesar's performance are $25 and available online here or by calling 254-495-1030.
