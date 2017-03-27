Food trucks face off in Downtown Waco
The event hosted by the Greater Waco Chamber of Commerce attracted families, food enthusiasts and food truck operators ready to show off their skills on Saturday. Amanda Haywood, the chamber's director of sports and special events, said that food trucks from all areas of Texas traveled to Waco to face off.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|17 hr
|Baybeh
|8,245
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
|nsu or Baylor
|Mar 25
|Kyra
|1
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
|How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15)
|Mar 19
|Redneck
|7
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC