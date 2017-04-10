Fixer Upper's 'Barndominium' on the market for $1.2M

Loyal fans of HGTV's hit show Fixer Upper will probably recognize Season 3's " Barndominium ," which epitomizes the "farmhouse chic" style that series leading lady Joanna Gaines has evangelized in house after house that she transformed on screen. Now, the five-bedroom home on the northern border of Waco, Texas is on the market , complete with a charming Dutch roof, contemporary interior styling, 16 acres of private land, and a whole bunch of drama.

