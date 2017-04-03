Firefighters set off for bike ride to...

Firefighters set off for bike ride to NYC for chairty

Two Waco firefighters, who are also brothers, set off today on a cross country bike ride to New York City. Justin and Jered Wise took to the road Wednesday morning at 8 a.m., starting their more than 2,000 mile journey.

