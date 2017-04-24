Firefighters honored at annual awards banquet
Waco firefighters were recognized for their service to the community at the second annual Waco Fire Department Awards Banquet Sunday night. Fire Chief Bobby Tatum said the banquet was a time for firefighters to recognize accomplishments in the department throughout the year.
