Fire breaks out at Waco Wood Recycling & Materials Plant Read Story Stephen Adams
The Waco-McLennan County Office of Emergency Management was called to assist at the plant, which is located near the intersection of Antler Road and McLaughlin Road in Waco. The Speegleville, China Spring, Valley Mills, Waco and McGregor Fire Departments were all dispatched for assistance, battling the flames, which could be seen from nearby businesses.
