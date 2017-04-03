Famed chef opens restaurant with femi...

Famed chef opens restaurant with feminine viewpoint in tiny Texas town

Next Story Prev Story
14 hrs ago Read more: CultureMap

Acclaimed Austin chef Sonya Cot is co-opening a destination restaurant in Clifton, Texas, population: 3,376. The mind behind Hillside Farmacy and weekend eatery Eden East is creating a true farm-to-table experience in the historic railroad town, located 33 miles west of Waco.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CultureMap.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 1 hr Baybeh 8,257
News Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07) 21 hr Ryan Bestfriend 31
nsu or Baylor Mon Guilty 2
News Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ... Mar 30 FamedPharts 1
Going to move from Southern California to Texas Mar 29 Mscaligirl 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) Mar 29 Mscaligirl 45
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Final Four
  3. Syria
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Pakistan
  1. Wall Street
  2. North Korea
  3. Iraq
  4. Health Care
  5. Mexico
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,079 • Total comments across all topics: 280,077,613

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC