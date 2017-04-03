Elizabeth A. Davis brings new work to Wild Torch

For her solo performance at Monday night's Wild Torch gala at the Waco Hippodrome, New York actress and Baylor University graduate Elizabeth A. Davis draws upon the same source she used for her first Wild Torch appearance two years ago: the Bible. Her "Well Wishes" builds on the story of Jesus and the woman he encounters at a well in the Gospel of John, one she says has special relevance for the meaning and mission of Jesus Said Love, the ministry for which the gala is raising funds.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.