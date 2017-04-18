Defense attorney files photo of ham s...

Defense attorney files photo of ham sandwich in Twin Peaks case Read Story Stephen Adams

The Dallas-based attorney representing Matthew Clendennen, one of the bikers charged in the 2015 Twin Peaks shooting in Waco, filed four motions in McLennan County District Court Tuesday. The documents ask the judge to quash the indictment altogether, compel discovery in the case, suppress evidence from Clendennen's arrest, and force prosecutors to identify evidence they plan to use against Clendennen, which the defense alleges prosecutors buried in three terabytes worth of data supplied during a "document dump."

