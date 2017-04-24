Crime 42 mins ago 11:18 p.m.EXCLUSIVE: Daughters of murdered Waco AT&T worker seek answers
When first responders arrived at the intersection of Novelty Street and Barron Avenue in Waco on April 22, 2016, they believed they had found a man who'd been tragically electrocuted. But, as an autopsy later revealed, the AT&T worker they found lying in an alley did not die of a work-related accident.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|20 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,454
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Wed
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC