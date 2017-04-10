Crime 41 mins ago 3:08 p.m.Photos released of possible witness in 2015 Waco murder
Waco Police want to find a possible witness to a 2015 homicide, and detectives hope someone can identify her through photos they posted on Facebook . The images were taken on Dec. 22, 2015 when Braxton Bennett, 25, was shot near 1007 N Valley Mills Drive, then got into a vehicle and fled -- ultimately crashing in the 6300 block of Bosque Boulevard.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Baybeh
|8,306
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|22 hr
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Apr 3
|Guilty
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC