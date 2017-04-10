Crime 41 mins ago 3:08 p.m.Photos rel...

Crime 41 mins ago 3:08 p.m.Photos released of possible witness in 2015 Waco murder

Waco Police want to find a possible witness to a 2015 homicide, and detectives hope someone can identify her through photos they posted on Facebook . The images were taken on Dec. 22, 2015 when Braxton Bennett, 25, was shot near 1007 N Valley Mills Drive, then got into a vehicle and fled -- ultimately crashing in the 6300 block of Bosque Boulevard.

