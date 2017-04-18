City council decides not to apply for grant for intersection improvements
On Monday night, the Hewitt City council decided not to apply for a Texas Department of Transportation grant next month. The funds for this grant would have been used for safety improvements to the intersection of Hewitt Drive and Panther Way.
