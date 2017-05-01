Chip Gaines Slams Former Former Partners for Fixer Upper Lawsuit
Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines appear to promote "The Magnolia Story" during the AOL BUILD Series at AOL in New York City, New York on October 19, 2016. Chip Gaines and Joanna Gaines appear to promote "The Magnolia Story" during the AOL BUILD Series at AOL in New York City, New York on October 19, 2016.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Seattle Post-Intelligencer.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|6 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,469
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC