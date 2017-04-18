China Spring joins Waco Neighborhood Association
As new developments pop up and more families move into China Spring, residents are coming together to preserve what they call their "rural identity." Sara Shoup, President of the China Spring Neighborhood Association, said it's a project that's three years in the making.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|9 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,434
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Apr 4
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC