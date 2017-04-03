Chilly Thursday morning across Central Texas
Due to clear skies, light winds, and low dew points, temperatures dropped rapidly overnight. Most cities across the area observed sunrise temperatures in the low to mid 40s.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KXXV-TV Waco.
Comments
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|52 min
|Baybeh
|8,276
|Waco teen dies after Halloween shooting (Nov '07)
|Tue
|Ryan Bestfriend
|31
|nsu or Baylor
|Mon
|Guilty
|2
|Famed Austin chef opens destination restaurant ...
|Mar 30
|FamedPharts
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|1
|We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09)
|Mar 29
|Mscaligirl
|45
|Smoke Shops in Waco
|Mar 20
|robertc314
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC