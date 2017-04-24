Can Chip Gaines Fix This? - Fixer Upper' Host Sued by...

Can Chip Gaines Fix This? - Fixer Upp...

HGTV "Fixer Upper" host Chip Gaines is being sued by his former business partners for allegedly cheating them out of profits they could have gained from show. Richard Clark and John Lewis are seeking over $1 million and non-monetary compensation in damages in a lawsuit that claims Gaines bought out their shares in a company, which is profiting off the show, just two days before the network picked up the now-popular series.

