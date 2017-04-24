Can Chip Gaines Fix This? - Fixer Upper' Host Sued by...
HGTV "Fixer Upper" host Chip Gaines is being sued by his former business partners for allegedly cheating them out of profits they could have gained from show. Richard Clark and John Lewis are seeking over $1 million and non-monetary compensation in damages in a lawsuit that claims Gaines bought out their shares in a company, which is profiting off the show, just two days before the network picked up the now-popular series.
Start the conversation, or Read more at SFGate.
Add your comments below
Waco Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07)
|1 hr
|Steven Spencer
|8,457
|20 yrs old, moving from Las Vegas, NV to Waco, TX (Sep '16)
|Apr 26
|Ilicrbnts
|4
|Police News: Already-jailed teenager suspect in... (Dec '07)
|Apr 21
|shawn thomas
|3
|Save money switching to sprint for unlimited da...
|Apr 17
|wacosprint
|1
|Going to move from Southern California to Texas
|Apr 13
|huh
|2
|Waco MC's (Aug '16)
|Apr 12
|Glenn
|4
|Looking for an acre of less to buy
|Apr 10
|Tavia1989
|1
Find what you want!
Search Waco Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC