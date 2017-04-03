Baylor students 'Steppin' Out' to hel...

Baylor students 'Steppin' Out' to help Waco community Read Story Kurtis Quillin

Baylor students build a prayer garden, put on an Easter egg hunt, and took part in Keep Waco Beautiful projects. At Tennyson Middle School, they painted lockers, helped organize the library, and took care of more extensive gardening.

