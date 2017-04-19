Almanac for Wednesday, April 19, 2017
Those born on this date are under the sign of Aries. They include statesman Roger Sherman, a signer of the Declaration of Independence and the U.S. Constitution, in 1721; music patron Augustus Juilliard in 1836; U.S. federal agent Eliot Ness, head of the "untouchables" team that brought down Al Capone, in 1903; actor Hugh O'Brian in 1925; actor Dick Sargent in 1930; actor Jayne Mansfield in 1933; actor Dudley Moore in 1935; actor Elinor Donahue in 1937 ; actor Tim Curry in 1946 ; auto racer Al Unser Jr. in 1962 ; record producer Suge Knight in 1965 ; actor Ashley Judd in 1968 ; singer Dar Williams in 1967 ; television personality Jesse James in 1969 ; actor James Franco in 1978 ; actor Kate Hudson in 1979 ; actor Hayden Christensen in 1981 ; tennis player Maria Sharapova in 1987 .
