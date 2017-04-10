All clear given at Waco distribution center
The McLennan County Sheriff's Office Bomb Squad is on the scene of the Tractor Supply Distribution Center located at 2801 Corporation Parkway in Waco. The call came in a little over 2 hours ago.
