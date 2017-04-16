18-year-olds create fireball in juven...

18-year-olds create fireball in juvenile correctional facility near Waco, authorities say

45 min ago Read more: Dallas Morning News

Two 18-year-old men are accused of creating a large fireball in a juvenile correctional facility outside Waco earlier this month, authorities said. Irvink Alanis-Manriquez and Julio Daniel Guerrero were arrested and charged with arson Thursday for the April 3 incident at the McLennan County State Juvenile Correctional Facility, The Waco Herald-Tribune reports .

