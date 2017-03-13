Wrongful death trial against Waco rehab center under way

A doctor testified Wednesday that Jeffrey Place Rehabilitation Center employees hastened the death of a 79-year-old Waco man by failing to properly care for an infected toe. Greg H. Byrd, the son of Homer Gallagher Byrd, who died a month after being admitted to Jeffrey Place, 820 Jeffrey St., is suing the health care center on wrongful death and negligence claims.

