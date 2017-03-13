Wrongful death trial against Waco reh...

Wrongful death trial against Waco rehab center under way

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: Waco Tribune-Herald

A doctor testified Wednesday that Jeffrey Place Rehabilitation Center employees hastened the death of a 79-year-old Waco man by failing to properly care for an infected toe. Greg H. Byrd, the son of Homer Gallagher Byrd, who died a month after being admitted to Jeffrey Place, 820 Jeffrey St., is suing the health care center on wrongful death and negligence claims.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Waco Tribune-Herald.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 2 hr I lived to tell t... 8,176
Waco Boys 13 hr Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Tue Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
News "Fixer Upper's" Clint and Kelly Harp to test "W... Mar 9 Wood phart 1
Jimmy Lee Wyles from Arkansas??? Mar 9 Any hope 1
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 8 Canyadigit4realST... 4
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. China
  2. Surgeon General
  3. Mexico
  4. Ireland
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Iran
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. Arnold Schwarzenegger
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 27,056 • Total comments across all topics: 279,591,234

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC