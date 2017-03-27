Woman killed after jumping out of vehicle in Waco Read Story Jim Hice
A woman in Waco jumped out of a moving vehicle Tuesday night and was then hit and killed by a pick-up truck. Waco Police said Rachel Crain, 36, of Bellmead, was in the vehicle with other family members when for an unknown reason she got out and laid down near Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway.
Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.
