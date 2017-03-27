Woman killed after jumping out of veh...

Woman killed after jumping out of vehicle in Waco Read Story Jim Hice

Next Story Prev Story
15 hrs ago Read more: KCEN

A woman in Waco jumped out of a moving vehicle Tuesday night and was then hit and killed by a pick-up truck. Waco Police said Rachel Crain, 36, of Bellmead, was in the vehicle with other family members when for an unknown reason she got out and laid down near Highway 84 and Aviation Parkway.

Start the conversation, or Read more at KCEN.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 4 hr Steven Spencer 8,236
Going to move from Southern California to Texas 4 hr Mscaligirl 1
We are moving to the Waco area. What is the bes... (May '09) 7 hr Mscaligirl 45
nsu or Baylor Mar 25 Kyra 1
Smoke Shops in Waco Mar 20 robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. Final Four
  3. China
  4. South Korea
  5. Iran
  1. Supreme Court
  2. Wall Street
  3. Oakland
  4. Mexico
  5. Hong Kong
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,389 • Total comments across all topics: 279,918,506

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC