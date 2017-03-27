Woman jumps out of moving car, run over and killed
Police are investigating an accident in north Waco that left one woman dead just after 8:00 p.m. Tuesday. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was driving drunk along Aviation Parkway near US 84 when she, for some unknown reason, jumped out of her SUV.
