Woman files suit over arrest in 2015 Texas biker shootout
" A woman who says she was wrongfully arrested following a deadly 2015 shootout involving bikers at a Waco, Texas, restaurant has filed a lawsuit alleging civil rights violations and asking for $350 million in damages. The lawsuit says English and her husband were set to attend a meeting of motorcycle clubs when they got caught in the shootout that left nine dead.
