Wise County 4-H alum prepares to grad...

Wise County 4-H alum prepares to graduate TSTC

Next Story Prev Story
38 min ago Read more: Wise County Messenger Online

Logan Moore, 20, of Boyd is a culinary arts major at Texas State Technical College in Waco and president of Texas SkillsUSA's postsecondary division.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Wise County Messenger Online.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Waco Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Letters on Homestead Heritage: Community or cult? (Oct '07) 3 hr Baybeh 8,224
Smoke Shops in Waco Mon robertc314 1
How Many People Got Kilt In Your Shoot Out (May '15) Mar 19 Redneck 7
Dorothy Maria Springer Mar 18 HowSTUPIDcanUget 6
Waco Boys Mar 15 Jada 1
Waco MC's (Aug '16) Mar 14 Glenn 3
Teeth Mar 11 Chrissy 1
See all Waco Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Waco Forum Now

Waco Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Waco Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Health Care
  2. China
  3. Wikileaks
  4. Surgeon General
  5. North Korea
  1. Syria
  2. Wildfires
  3. Iran
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Waco, TX

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Advertisement
Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 25,520 • Total comments across all topics: 279,739,743

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC