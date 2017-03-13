Warm weather pulls trigger early on bluebonnet blooms
Bluebonnets are showing up a few weeks early, as seen near Highway 6 and Bosque Boulevard. The blooms also can be seen at Miss Nellie's Pretty Place in Cameron Park and at Whitehall Park in Woodway.
