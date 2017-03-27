Waco woman, 38, arrested after being found naked in hospital bathroom with boy
A 38-year-old Waco woman was arrested after she was found naked with a boy inside a hospital bathroom, which led to a police investigation into the pair's sexual relationship, an arrest affidavit states. Brenda Estella Cardenas was arrested Thursday on two second-degree felony charges of sexual assault of a child after Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center security notified police that she and a teenager were found naked in a bathroom together.
